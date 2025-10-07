Tax compliance certificate mandatory for government project bidders in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies or entrepreneurs seeking to participate in government tenders or projects must possess a Tax Compliance Certificate.

The IRB confirmed the TCC serves as proof of a taxpayer’s compliance status.

IRB’s Revenue Collection Department principal assistant director Azaharuddin Mohd Ali said taxpayers or bidders involved include various entities.

These include companies, cooperatives, trust bodies, organisations, limited liability partnerships, and individuals conducting business.

“To participate in government tenders or projects, entities under all these categories must first obtain a TCC,“ he said.

“Only those who comply with tax laws are permitted to conduct business with the government.”

He described the TCC as official proof that taxpayers have fulfilled their responsibilities and obligations.

“For entrepreneurs or companies seeking to participate in government tenders, the TCC is essentially the ‘passport’ that opens the door to those opportunities,“ he said.

Azaharuddin spoke during an appearance on Bernama Radio’s Tax Clinic programme entitled “Nak Masuk Tender Kerajaan? Wajib ada TCC!”.

He confirmed the TCC status can be easily checked through the MyTax portal.

Taxpayers must ensure their Tax Return Form is submitted annually within the stipulated period.

They must also have no outstanding taxes or be adhering to an approved instalment payment schedule.

The TCC is valid for one year based on the current calendar year.

Its authenticity can be verified by scanning the QR code via the MyTax mobile application.

The issuance of the TCC is also based on the Tax Identification Number.

Every taxpayer is required to have a TIN.

“If you want to do business with the government through tenders, contracts, or supply deals, make sure you have a TCC,“ Azaharuddin said.

“The process is simple: log in to the MyTax Portal and print it yourself.”

He described the TCC as not just a requirement but a proof of integrity and tax compliance.

“With it, the government can engage with greater confidence,“ he added.

He urged businesses to make the TCC their essential document and comply with tax laws.

Azaharuddin also invited the public to join the National Taxation Seminar 2025.

The seminar will be held virtually on October 14.

Physical attendance is available at venues in Johor, Penang, Sarawak, and Sabah.

The participation fee is RM350, inclusive of a certificate and CPD points.

Registration can be made at spk.hasil.gov.my. – Bernama