Malaysia and India agree on regional standards for gig worker protection

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and India have agreed on the need to establish regional standards to safeguard the welfare of gig and platform workers.

The agreement ensures workers receive better social security protection and fair treatment.

This was reached during a bilateral meeting between Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and India’s Minister of Labour, Employment, Youth and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Social Security Forum 2025.

“With Malaysia’s Parliament having recently passed the Gig Workers Bill last month, both ministers agreed on the need for closer regional cooperation and shared standards,“ the Human Resources Ministry said.

They noted this would ensure gig and platform workers enjoy stronger social security protection and fair treatment.

“The absence of international standards could put small enterprises at a disadvantage when dealing with the practices of large multinational companies,“ the ministry added.

Malaysia and India also emphasised stronger cooperation between ASEAN and South Asian countries on gig worker protection issues.

The discussion touched on efforts to strengthen bilateral ties through existing agreements.

Sim underscored the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on Recruitment, Employment and Repatriation of Workers.

This agreement was signed in August 2024 and has streamlined the management of formal workers between both countries.

He said Malaysia remains committed to expediting two other MoUs currently under negotiation.

One concerns domestic workers while another covers Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The welfare of Indian workers in Malaysia was also discussed during the meeting.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding their interests.

“At present, about 112,000 Indian workers are covered under Malaysia’s Social Security Organisation,“ the statement read.

Malaysia assured that the upcoming MoU will further strengthen social security protection for Indian workers in the country. – Bernama