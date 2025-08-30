Do not take independence, unity for granted, says PM

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded Malaysians not to take independence for granted, stressing that the nation’s strength lies in unity and the shared sacrifices of its people.

Speaking at the Amanat Perdana Hari Kebangsaan 2025 ceremony yesterday, he said while independence came at a high price, with lives and property lost, it was achieved through the collective contributions of all communities.

“History shows that no nation can achieve independence without the spirit of cooperation and renewal.

“The contributions of all communities cannot be denied. It is true that the Malays and the Bumiputera were the backbone of this strength but independence was made possible with the support and participation of other communities too, including the Indians, Chinese and others.”

Anwar cautioned against divisive rhetoric that pits races, tribes or states against one another, describing it as a betrayal of Malaysia’s founding spirit.

“No country can survive if it gives in to incitement and hatred. Our strength today, as in the past, lies in consensus.”

Anwar acknowledged his pride in the Malay language and culture but stressed that national unity requires respecting and safeguarding the heritage of all communities.

He said many nations had collapsed due to racial, linguistic or religious divisions.

“Defend the Malay language but never use it as a weapon to sideline others. Islam must be lived deeply but not at the expense of other religions.

He said Malaysia’s identity as a Madani nation must be rooted in compassion, mutual respect and dignity.

Anwar said the nation’s multiracial spirit of unity remains one of its greatest achievements, upheld for more than six decades, despite challenges.

“I smile with pride at Malaysians, for we have upheld this spirit not just for 10 years, not 20 years but for 68 years. To preserve peace, divisive racial sentiments must be strictly curbed to prevent elements of incitement from influencing the people.”

Anwar said the government remains committed to addressing bread-and-butter issues such as education, healthcare and the rising cost of living.

“Not a single Cabinet meeting passes without us debating these issues. Cost of goods, eggs and chicken affect all of us. These are not ignored.”

He highlighted efforts by the government to dismantle cartels and fight smuggling, corruption and entrenched illegal practices.

“For decades, no one succeeded in breaking these networks. Today, with political will and the people’s sacrifices, we have managed to do so.

“Have we been able to stop smuggling? Not yet. It still exists. That is why the spirit of independence means freeing our country from all forms of dishonesty, be it corruption, smuggling or illegal activities.”

He added that this year’s Independence Day theme Malaysia Madani, Rakyat Disantuni serves as a reminder that the people must be cared for, with unity as the nation’s foundation.

“Using all our strength and machinery, we must ease the people’s burdens, ensure their comfort and put a stop to practices driven by greed that bypass rules and regulations.

“We must remain humble even as we take pride in our achievements and power. We must remember that we are servants of the Almighty. No matter how influential or strong we may be, in any department or nation, we are still servants of God.”