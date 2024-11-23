PETALING JAYA: A medical doctor was charged in the Teluk Intan magistrate’s court on Friday (November 22) for recording a woman’s body and buttocks last July.

The accused, Dr Amirul Haqim Ayub, however, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before him in front of Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman.

According to the charges, the 31-year-old doctor is said to have intentionally insulted the modesty of a beauty and wellness store employee by recording a video of her body and behind area with a mobile phone, according to Berita Harian.

The doctor was represented by lawyer S. Kumaresan from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) while the prosecution was handled by prosecuting officer Inspector Nurul Farahdiana Md Saad.

ALSO READ: Foreign cleaner gets RM4,000 fine for recording woman in toilet

The incident reportedly took place at the 27-year-old victim’s workplace in a supermarket in Jalan Changkat Jong at 6.30pm on 12 July.

According to a police report, the doctor is said to have recorded the woman while she was arranging the store merchandise at her workplace.

Security footage reportedly revealed the accused suspected of approaching and filming a video of the victim’s buttocks.

The accused was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code which provides a prison sentence of five years or a fine or both if convicted.

ALSO READ: Singaporean get 10 months’ jail for voyeurism, installed eight spy cameras to secretly record M’sian tenant

The prosecution offered the accused bail up to RM8,000 but Kumaresan appealed for the minimum bail amount, saying that his client has to support his wife.

Naidatul allowed the accused to be granted bail of RM3,500 with one surety and set the remention of the case to December 30 for a lawyer appointment and the submission of documents.