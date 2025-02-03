Doctor held for alleged indecent behaviour released on police bail

GEORGE TOWN: A medical officer from a hospital here, who was detained to assist in an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour at his workplace on Wednesday (Feb 26), has been released on police bail today.

Timur Laut District deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said the bail was granted after the remand order for the 43-year-old doctor ended today.

“Police are completing the investigation paper regarding the case. Once completed, we will refer it to Bukit Aman and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The media had previously reported that police detained the medical officer of a hospital here at about 9.30 pm on Wednesday after the hospital reported the incident.