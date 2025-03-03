PUTRAJAYA: Local authorities (PBTs) have been urged to display emergency contact numbers in Ramadan Bazaar areas, to ensure immediate response in case of emergencies, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He emphasised the importance of swift emergency calls in saving lives.

“PBTs should display emergency contact numbers at bazaar locations so that assistance can be sought immediately when needed,” he told reporters after a walkabout at the Presint 3 Ramadan bazaar today.

Dzulkefly noted that, while emergency units have yet to be established at 1,292 bazaar sites nationwide, having emergency numbers readily available is crucial for addressing unforeseen incidents.

He said this in response to an incident where an elderly man collapsed and died at the Taman Seri Harapan Ramadan bazaar in Baling, on the first day of Ramadan, yesterday.

It was reported that the police investigation found that no criminal elements were involved, and the case has been classified as a sudden death report.

Additionally, Dzulkefly urged the public visiting Ramadan bazaars to take extra precautions, amid the unusually hot weather.

He also advised visitors, particularly the elderly and children to limit their exposure to the heat and protect themselves by wearing hats or using umbrellas.