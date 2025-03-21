Doctor pleads not guilty to rape, unnatural intercourse charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A doctor pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to two charges of rape and engaging in unnatural intercourse with a clinic assistant last Saturday.

Dr. Mohd Rafi’uddin Hamidon, 35, was charged with raping the 21-year-old woman in a storage room at a clinic in Pantai Dalam between 4.00 and 5.00 am on March 15.

The first charge was under Section 375(b) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and caning upon conviction.

He was also charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing unnatural intercourse with the same victim at the same place, time, and date, which is punishable with a prison sentence of between five and 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip did not offer bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and its non-bailable nature.

However, the accused’s lawyer Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli, appealed for bail on the grounds that his client is financially responsible for his wife and three children, including a newborn.

“We have no objections should additional conditions be imposed on the accused,“ he added.

Judge Mohd Zaki Mohd Salleh granted bail at RM18,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport, report to the nearest police station twice a month as well as refrain from contacting prosecution witnesses.

The court then set April 23 for case mention to facilitate the submission of documents.