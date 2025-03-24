PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s domestic tourism sector experienced impressive growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 (Q4 2024), recording 66.8 million visitors, while expenditure surged by 21.9 per cent to RM29 billion, according to a report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

The DOSM report is based on the Malaysia Domestic Tourism Survey (DTS) for Q4 2024.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the strong performance of Malaysia’s domestic tourism in 2024 continued into the final quarter, bringing the total number of visitors for the year to 260.1 million, a 21.7 per cent increase compared to 2023.

“In tandem with the rise in visitor numbers, domestic tourism expenditure reached RM107.2 billion, reflecting a solid year-on-year growth of 26.3 per cent,” he said in a statement.

He added that domestic tourism is on the rise, with several key industries showing strong growth.

Revenue from zoo attractions saw a 15.6 per cent increase year-on-year, highlighting the ongoing appeal of wildlife experiences.

Similarly, retail sales of automotive fuel grew by 6.7 per cent, in line with higher domestic travel activity, while domestic airport arrivals rose by 6.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the hotel industry demonstrated resilience, with the occupancy rate for four-star hotels rising by 5.9 per cent, reflecting the continued demand for higher-end accommodation options.

“Beach destinations saw a significant 12.1 per cent increase in occupancy rates, indicating a shift toward coastal getaways, while town areas recorded a modest rise of 0.7 per cent, signalling a more balanced distribution of domestic travellers across various destinations,” he added.

Mohd Uzir also highlighted the positive economic growth during the final quarter, where the services sector grew by 6.2 per cent compared to last year, mainly due to increases in wholesale and retail trade and food and beverages, driven by higher consumer spending on travel, dining and related services.

The transportation sector also saw strong growth, with land transport rising by 10 per cent and air transport by 9.3 per cent, reflecting more movement of both local and international visitors.

He said the growth of Malaysia’s domestic tourism is expected to continue, driven by ongoing consumer confidence, robust travel demand and the upcoming festival celebration.