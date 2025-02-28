PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all parties not to misuse the freedom to hold gatherings by resorting to slander and deceit.

The prime minister said while the government now allows peaceful gatherings with minimal restrictions, organisers must cooperate with the police by providing prior notice to ensure public safety.

“... secondly, the issue must be reasonable. This is about urban development and renewal (and) we are trying to help low-income residents, the majority of whom are Malays.

“So why oppose efforts to redevelop these areas?” he told reporters after officiating the Singgah MADANI programme at a restaurant here today.

Anwar also lambasted certain parties for exploiting racial sentiments to appear as defenders of Malay rights in urban development issues, despite failing to take meaningful action when they were in power.

“When did you ever fight (for Malay rights)? When you were in power before, there were no efforts to develop impoverished areas, old flats or even help urban Malays. Now, we are the ones working on it.

“That’s why I want to remind everyone not to misuse this freedom (of assembly) to spread lies and slander, especially in the name of Islam and the Malays,” he said.

Anwar said the government’s efforts to uplift the Malay community are often disrupted by a small group driven by envy.

“The real problem they have is envy. They cannot stand seeing others prosper or witnessing positive projects being implemented. I doubt they’ve ever seen the flats in Kampung Kerinchi or Seri Perlis. The conditions there are extremely poor,” he said.

Anwar said urban redevelopment aims to ensure that the underprivileged are not left behind in the country’s progress.

“It is our responsibility to use the law to push for redevelopment,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to championing the Urban Renewal Bill to improve the living standards of urban Malays.

This is following PAS Youth’s reported plans to hold a protest against the government’s proposal to introduce the bill, claiming it could threaten property ownership rights, particularly for lower-income urban residents.