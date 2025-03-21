KUCHING: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has urged the public to refrain from using children as content on social media.

“It is not just teachers but also parents and all of us who must be responsible by not using children as content on social media as it poses risks to them,” she said.

Nancy said this to reporters after attending the Ramadan Donation and Bubur Asyura Distribution Ceremony for the Santubong parliamentary constituency at the Tabian Jaya Fire and Rescue Station today.

Her response came following Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil’s call for educators to avoid using students, especially those in primary schools, as content on social media to prevent misuse by irresponsible parties.

Nancy said Malaysia was still considering adopting a law similar to Australia’s, which prohibits children and teenagers from using social media to curb the misuse of content involving them.

“We are still considering whether such a law is needed. That is why frequent reminders are issued against using children as content on social media,” she said.

On the flood situation in several states, Nancy said the Social Welfare Department was ready to freeze its officers’ leave if necessary to support operations at relief centres during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“For floods that have led to school closures in Johor, we are also ready to assist if the Ministry of Education requires additional support from us. However, so far, the minister (Fadhlina Sidek) has said that everything is under control,” she said.

As of 4 pm today, the number of flood victims at relief centres in Johor and Sarawak had increased to 11,776 and 435 people, respectively, while in Sabah, the figure had dropped to 344 from 1,248 this morning.