PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has urged politicians not to use verses from the Al-Quran and hadiths as a tool to achieve political goals, especially during election campaigns.

He said such practices should be avoided, especially in matters that require consultation with religious authorities such as the mufti departments or state Islamic bodies.

“In my view, if it involves opinion on hukum (rulings), it’s best to avoid making statements to avoid causing confusion among the public.

“It’s always advisable to refer to the mufti department or the relevant authorities. Most importantly, do not exploit them (Quranic verses or hadiths) for political gain,” he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YAPEIM) Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Mohd Na’im was responding to a question on the tendency of political leaders to use religious references in their campaign narratives.

The media reported that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, during a mega speech at the Ayer Kuning state by-election campaign last Saturday, said that Muslims should prioritise political victory, even if it means postponing plans to perform the umrah or haj pilgrimage.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed regret over the campaign tactics being used in the Ayer Kuning state by-election, which continue to raise sensitive issues, including race, religion and royalty.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman, said campaigns should focus on the strengths of the party and its candidates, rather than belittling others.