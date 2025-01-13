PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak told the High Court today that receiving funds allegedly described as donations from the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia into his personal bank account did not violate any rules under the Code of Ethics for Members of the Administration and Parliament.

The former prime minister, testifying as the first defence witness in his trial over allegations of misappropriating RM2.3 billion in 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, said this during cross-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar.

During proceedings, Kamal referred Najib to the Code of Ethics for Members of the Administration, which outlines regulations regarding gifts, hospitality and payments, specifically citing the provision: “Members of the administration must avoid using their position for personal gain, such as requesting or receiving any gifts, payments or facilities that could compromise their integrity”.

Kamal Baharin: Would you agree that, based on this provision, you, as the then-Prime Minister, were not allowed to accept any gifts that could compromise your integrity?

Najib: I disagree. I do not agree (that gifts cannot be accepted). If the gift influences our decision-making, then it cannot be accepted.

Kamal Baharin: So, could the donation from King Abdullah be accepted?

Najib: I do not view the gift as compromising integrity. The gift was unrelated to our authority, and I do not see any issue with it... based on my understanding.

He also disagreed with Kamal’s suggestion that he was responsible for informing the Cabinet about receiving the donation.

Najib said while he was not obligated to inform the Cabinet, he did hint during Cabinet meetings that King Abdullah would provide financial support.

“I gave an indication to the Cabinet during the meeting that King Abdullah would offer support, but I did not elaborate because it was a personal donation,” he said.

“Although the donation was meant for corporate social responsibility and to support my leadership, it was given to me personally,” Najib said.

When asked whether he informed the Cabinet about all four transactions of the donations deposited into his account, Najib replied, “only once.”

In previous proceedings, Najib claimed that King Abdullah had promised financial support during a meeting in 2010. He also claimed that four donation letters issued between Feb 1, 2011 and June 1, 2014, pledged donations amounting to USD100 million, USD375 million, USD800 million and £50 million respectively.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence, ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of using his position to receive RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues tomorrow.