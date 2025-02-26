TANGKAK: The Johor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued an immediate notice of prohibition order to a rubber manufacturing and processing plant, here, following an explosion on Monday, which claimed two lives and injured seven others.

State DOSH director Jaafar Leman said that the order prohibits all work involving centrifugation machines and operations at the site until a full investigation is completed.

Legal action will be taken against those found responsible if there is a violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514), which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 upon conviction.

“Initial investigations revealed that the explosion occurred approximately 25 minutes after a test was conducted, following the replacement of a machine’s bowl. The blast sent fragments of machine components, including discs and bowls, flying across the centrifugation area, injuring nine workers.

“Two of the victims succumbed to their injuries in hospital, while two others remain under medical care. The remaining five have been discharged,“ he said, in a statement, today.

Yesterday, Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said that the incident occurred around 2 pm, while workers were conducting maintenance on five operating machines.