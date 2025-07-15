Police confirm arrest of e-HATI founder, husband

SHAH ALAM: Police today confirmed the arrest of a husband and wife, founders of a company allegedly involved in organising a marriage programme at a convention centre here, which was said to involve immoral activities and the dissemination of questionable beliefs.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the arrest.

“The founder of eHati and her husband have been arrested. Further details will be provided once several procedures are completed,” he said briefly in a statement today.

Earlier, the media reported that lawyer Datuk M. Reza Hassan, representing the couple, also confirmed the arrest and said his clients were detained by Shah Alam police after giving their statements at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD).

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan reportedly said that all participants who attended the allegedly immoral marriage programme would be called in to have their statements recorded to assist in the investigation.

He said that the action was carried out under Section 122 of the Criminal Procedure Code, following the opening of a police inquiry into the matter. – Bernama