DOSM to develop dashboard for hawkers and small traders nationwide

BANGI: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) intends to develop a dashboard for hawkers and small traders nationwide this year, as an effort to empower the community comprehensively through the provision of up-to-date and comprehensive data.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that as a start, DOSM, in collaboration with the Putrajaya Hawkers and Small Traders Association (PENJAYA), launched the PENJAYA Dashboard, a data-driven strategic initiative aimed at empowering the group.

He said that the development of this dashboard symbolises the close cooperation between government agencies and the community, while also demonstrating that data can be utilised to strengthen the micro sector and support more inclusive policies.

“We see that there is a need to strengthen the institution of hawkers and small traders using the latest methods...the sense of togetherness is there when we have a dashboard that can be used as a reference, with news, updates and events.

“It will enhance togetherness. It is very important in terms of the timeframe for us to develop this (dashboard) for the entire country,“ he said to reporters after launching the PENJAYA Dashboard here today.

Also present at the event were Coalition of Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations of Malaysia (GPPPKMM) president Datuk Zainal Abidin Abdul Majid and PENJAYA president Juhaidi Yean Abdullah.

He said DOSM will collaborate with GPPPKM to identify hawkers and small traders nationwide so that all information in the dashboard is accurate and not manipulated.

Through this dashboard, the collected and analysed data is presented interactively to enable public and private agencies, as well as entrepreneur development agencies, to take more precise and targeted actions.

“DOSM takes responsibility for bringing statistical services closer to the people,“ he said, adding that the development of the dashboard did not involve high costs.

Meanwhile, Zainal Abidin said the introduction of the dashboard allows all parties to obtain up-to-date data accurately for distributing aid and so on.

“It also gives us an advantage in applying for government funding because the data is accurate,“ he added, noting that the association’s data is usually not updated.