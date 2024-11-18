DOSM, UniSZA sign MoU to strengthen statistics development

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the development of expertise in statistics, data analytics, and other innovative approaches to meet current and future data needs.

Chief Statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, said that the areas of collaboration agreed upon include data analysis, research partnerships for new findings, and enhancing the quality of official information in accordance with the law.

“This MoU also focuses on human capacity development. Through this collaboration, UniSZA students and staff will benefit from practical training, skills enhancement programmes, and expertise exchange.

“Both parties will also develop training modules and courses related to data and statistics to strengthen the quality of the future workforce,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir added that in the context of modernising statistics, several initiatives have been implemented, such as the launch of a calculator for the calculation of the Basic Expenditure of Decent Living (PAKW) for each district nationwide, which can be accessed via the link https://mypakw.dosm.gov.my/.

He said DOSM has published the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report by administrative district for the years 2015 to 2020, which will serve as a reference for formulating and evaluating development plans at the state and district levels in a more structured manner.

The data sharing for this publication, he said, can be accessed via the link https://open.dosm.gov.my/.

“This collaboration is expected to have a significant impact on the development of statistics and research in Malaysia, in line with the country’s aspirations to become a data-driven powerhouse in the digital economy era,” he added.

The 25th MoU signed by DOSM with higher education institutions was formalised by Mohd Uzir and the vice-chancellor of UniSZA, Prof Datuk Dr Fadzli Adam.