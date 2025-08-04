Downpour extinguishes Marudi wildfires after 10 days

MARUDI: A heavy, hours-long downpour has extinguished massive wildfires in Sarawak’s Marudi district, ending 10 days of smog and haze.

The fires, which at one point covered up to 110 hectares of plantations and forests in the Logan Unga area along the Marudi to Miri road, were finally put out with the help of the rain.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department expressed relief this afternoon, confirming that the fires were fully doused by the heavy rain that started the previous night.

The department stated, “It is all clear now in Marudi”.

The day before, the fire was still burning across an area of approximately 70 hectares.

Other areas of Sarawak are also experiencing heavy downpours today, providing relief from the haze and heat