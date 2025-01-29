KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed condolences to the families of victims of the landslide, which occurred at Kampung Lereng Bukit, Miri, Sarawak, early today.

In his Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, also expressed sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred when the nation was celebrating the Chinese New Year.

“May they be granted strength to face this difficult trial,” he said.

At press time, five victims have been confirmed dead in the 2.58 am landslide.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid also urged the public to remain cautious following a continuous rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) for several areas in Sarawak and Sabah, which will remain in effect until Friday.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to stay alert, especially those in high-risk areas. Safety must be prioritised,” he said.

He added that the public can obtain the latest information and warnings through publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the PublicInfoBanjir Facebook page, X @JPS_InfoBanjir, the myCuaca MetMalaysia app, and the portalbencana.nadma.gov.my.