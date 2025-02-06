KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his wishes and congratulations to His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, on his official birthday today.

Ahmad Zahid, through a Facebook post, said he and his family are grateful and pray that Allah SWT will always bless His Majesty’s reign.

He also prayed that Sultan Ibrahim would be granted a long life, be blessed with good health, and continue to reign on the throne with full sovereignty and wisdom.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also expressed his wishes and congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim on his official birthday today.

“May His Majesty continue to reign with majesty, sovereignty and prosperity, and rule (the country) with justice and fairness.

“May His Majesty be under the protection and grace of Allah SWT, live with great happiness, be granted blessings, guidance and long life as well as good health,” he said.

According to Fadillah, he and all Malaysians pray that His Majesty will always be blessed.