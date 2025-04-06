‘Cabinet reshuffle likely with resignation of two ministers’

PETALING JAYA: A Cabinet reshuffle now seems inevitable, whether it be a minor tweak or a major overhaul, following the recent resignations by two ministers.

But one question continues to swirl – will Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz remain in government?

Currently on a haj pilgrimage, the Investment, Trade and Industry minister has stepped down from all his Umno positions and signalled his intent to join PKR.

While some tout Tengku Zafrul as a potential replacement for Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli as the Economy minister, the looming expiry of his Senate term casts doubt over his future in Putrajaya.

In Malaysian politics, little is off the table, but Tengku Zafrul’s trajectory may take a different turn.

According to Universiti Malaya Political Science Department senior lecturer Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub, Tengku Zafrul may be destined for a more prominent role, not at the federal level but in Selangor, the unity government’s economic engine.

“I don’t see him moving to the Economy Ministry. In fact, I believe he’s being groomed for something bigger, the Selangor menteri besar post,” Tawfik told theSun via WhatsApp.

“The Economy Ministry is too small compared with the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) or leading Selangor. His track record in driving investments fits perfectly with Selangor’s ambition as an industrial powerhouse. After all, the state contributes 25.9% of the nation’s GDP, a microcosm of Malaysia.”

Tawfik added that a by-election could pave the way for Langkah Zafrul – Zafrul’s entry into state leadership.

“I expect a Cabinet reshuffle soon, and with his Senate term ending, it opens the door. Current Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shaari holds both the Sungai Tua state and Gombak parliamentary seats.

“If Amirudin moves to a federal role, it would make little sense for him to keep his state seat. A by-election in Sungai Tua could clear the path for Zafrul.”

Amirudin retained the Sungai Tua seat in the 15th general election with a 5,185-vote majority, defeating Perikatan Nasional’s Muhammad Hanif Jamaluddin and independent G. Suman.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia professor Dr Kartini Aboo Talib believes Tengku Zafrul might stay in the Cabinet, possibly replacing Rafizi, though she doubts there would be any major shift in economic policy.

“What matters is the integrity of the Economy minister. Public interest must come first, not personal or crony agendas.

“We’ll have to wait for the reshuffle. The prime minister still holds the Finance Ministry portfolio, but changes could involve Miti and the Economy Ministry. Nurul Izzah Anwar might also return, given her experience.”

Political analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee agrees that Tengku Zafrul is a strong contender for the economy portfolio but cautions that technical credentials alone are not enough.

“Tengku Zafrul has the financial expertise, he’s the best fit on paper.

“But in our political landscape, leadership trumps technocratic ability. He’ll have limited time to make an impact. Still, his appointment could boost PKR’s image ahead of the next general election.”

It was reported that Tengku Zafrul’s decision to leave Umno had impacted the party’s ministerial quota and bargaining power within the unity government, leading to calls from some Umno members for him to resign from his Cabinet position as Miti minister.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has affirmed that Tengku Zafrul would remain in his ministerial post, citing his strong performance in securing investments.