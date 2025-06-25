DPM Ahmad Zahid hails Bagan Datuk’s outstanding STPM results

IPOH: The 2024 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) candidates in Bagan Datuk recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, with an increase in the overall Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to 3.22 compared to 3.09 in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tun Abdul Razak achieved the district’s highest CGPA of 3.53, while SMK Khir Johari also saw an increase in CGPA to 3.11.

“The 2024 STPM achievement in Bagan Datuk saw a significant rise in the number of excellent candidates.

“A total of seven candidates, or 12.07 per cent of all candidates, obtained a perfect CGPA of 4.00 – a marked jump compared to only two candidates, or 3.45 per cent, in 2023,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the achievement symbolises pre-university academic excellence and reflects the commitment of students, the tireless efforts of teachers and parents, as well as continuous support from the District Education Office.

“As the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, I have always prioritised educational development and youth potential in this constituency.

“Insya-Allah, all forms of support will continue to be channelled, including through education assistance programmes, motivational guidance and access to higher education and technical training opportunities,” he said.

He extended congratulations to all STPM candidates nationwide for the overall improvement in exam performance, where the national CGPA increased to 2.85 compared to 2.84 the previous year.

According to him, improvements were also recorded in various indicators, including the number of candidates who obtained a CGPA of 4.00, those achieving 5As and 4As, and the percentage of full passes in five and four subjects.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said that the RM150 Early School Assistance for Form Six students will be provided starting in 2025, along with continuous corporate social responsibility (CSR) courses for Form Six teachers and cash incentives for outstanding Form Six centres.

“May this success serve as motivation for other young generations to continue achieving excellence and bring honour to our beloved Bagan Datuk district,” he said.