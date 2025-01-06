DPM Ahmad Zahid to undertake four-day working visit to UK

LONDON: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be on a four-day working visit to the United Kingdom (UK) beginning today until Wednesday (June 4).

Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK and Northern Ireland Datuk Zakri Jaafar said the trip follows recent visits by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in January and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in April.

“This visit will further strengthen bilateral ties between Malaysia and the UK across various sectors.

“As Chair of ASEAN 2025, Malaysia will also use the opportunity to share achievements and encouraging outcomes under its leadership,” he told a press conference here Saturday.

Ahmad Zahid and his delegation are expected to arrive at Heathrow International Airport at about 8.15 pm local time (3.15 am Monday Malaysian time), accompanied by senior officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Rural and Regional Development Ministry and the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

Zakri said that during the visit, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, is scheduled to meet UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Steve Reed in Whitehall on June 2.

The meeting will cover bilateral relations as well as disaster risk management, in line with Ahmad Zahid’s role as chairman of the Central Disaster Management Committee.

“In addition to official engagements with the host country, the Deputy Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Forum titled ‘Malaysia’s TVET Leadership in ASEAN: Building Skills for a Shared Future’ at University College London.

“The forum is expected to be attended by representatives of ASEAN missions in the UK, students, senior university officials, academics and researchers,” he added.

According to Zakri, Ahmad Zahid will also host a gathering with Malaysian students in the UK on the same day.

On June 3, Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to attend a roundtable meeting with the franchise industry and tourism sector agencies, followed by the launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 for the UK market.

The programme aims to promote Malaysia as a top tourism destination in Asia, targeting the UK and broader European markets.

“To enhance the campaign’s outreach, the Deputy Prime Minister also give interviews to two travel media outlets - TTG Media and Wanderlust,” Zakri said.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra, in a statement, said that the UK remains an important economic partner for Malaysia, with total trade in 2024 amounting to RM16.80 billion (US$3.68 billion).

Of that, exports were valued at RM8.61 billion (US$1.89 billion), while imports stood at RM8.19 billion (US$1.79 billion).

“The trade balance remained in Malaysia’s favour. From January to April 2025, total bilateral trade was recorded at RM4.98 billion (US$1.12 billion),” the statement added.

On June 4, Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to depart for Geneva to continue his series of international engagements.