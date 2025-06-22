DPM expresses confidence in newly appointed IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed confidence that the police force would maintain its credibility under the leadership of newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail.

Zahid said Mohd Khalid, who has served in several key national security positions since 2018, brings extensive experience in strategic policing, including his role as Special Branch director.

“Insya-Allah, under Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid’s leadership, I believe that the police force will continue to be a trusted institution among the people, respected by both friend and foe,” Zahid said in a post on his Facebook page.

He expressed appreciation to outgoing IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for his dedication and contributions during his tenure.

The leadership transition was formalised during a handover and insignia ceremony held at Dewan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Hashim.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who witnessed the ceremony, also congratulated Mohd Khalid on

his appointment.

“I wish you well in shouldering this new responsibility. May you remain steadfast and resolute in continuing the police force’s leadership legacy in safeguarding the nation’s safety and wellbeing.”

Saifuddin said police leadership must evolve in line with shifting national threats and public expectations.

He emphasised that the handover of duty does not merely involve a change in leadership but also a shift in approach and responsibility to ensure that the force remains firm in upholding security, the rule of law and public confidence.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil also congratulated the new IGP and thanked Razarudin for his contributions.

“I pray that Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid can continue fulfilling this trust with distinction, for the safety and wellbeing of the country,” Fahmi said in a post on X.

Mohd Khalid, 60, was named the 15th IGP with effect from June 23, 2025 until June 22, 2027.

Prior to becoming Bukit Aman Special Branch principal assistant director on Sept 6, 2021, he served in a number of significant roles within the Special Branch.