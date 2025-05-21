BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will lead the Malaysian delegation to Thailand for an official working visit starting this evening until Saturday (24 May), aimed at enhancing initiatives on clean energy and sustainable water management.

Fadillah, who also serves as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, will focus on strategic cooperation in renewable energy, energy security, and sustainable water resource management during the visit.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) said that Fadillah is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on two of his counterparts in Thailand— the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, and the Deputy Prime Minister overseeing the National Water Resources Office.

“These courtesy calls aim to discuss cross-border cooperation in the development of clean energy and industrial water management, thereby strengthening regional diplomacy.

“This working visit positions Malaysia more strategically within the ASEAN energy landscape, while driving the development of a more sustainable, innovative energy and water sector grounded in the people’s interests. It aligns with the Malaysia MADANI concept, which emphasises economic prosperity and public well-being,“ PETRA stated.

Fadillah is also scheduled to attend a briefing session with TTM (Thailand), aimed at generating bilateral investment opportunities and reinforcing regional energy projects with direct impacts on energy supply stability and environmental sustainability.

Apart from Bangkok, the Deputy Prime Minister will visit a water treatment and recycling plant in Chonburi to gain insights into best practices in green innovation and efficient industrial resource management.

He will also attend a meet-and-greet session with the Malaysian diaspora in Bangkok and host a dinner with key players from Thailand’s energy sector. The event aims to foster greater collaboration between private sector players in green technology and renewable energy investments.