DPM Fadillah inspects installation of smart water meters, grease traps in Ayer Keroh

MELAKA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof spent approximately an hour today inspecting the installation of smart water meters and grease traps around Ayer Keroh.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), arrived at the Sri Utama Apartments of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) at around 4 pm. Accompanied by Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Datin Sapiah Haron, he examined the installation of smart water meters at the premises.

He then inspected grease traps installed at food establishments in the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) area before visiting an electrical goods store in Kota Fesyen.

The installation of smart water meters aims to enhance meter reading efficiency and ensure a consistent billing cycle, forming part of the ‘paperless bill’ (e-bill) initiative towards Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) technology.

This also saves time for data collection and prevents inaccurate readings.

Meanwhile, grease traps are devices designed to separate oil and fats from wastewater produced by commercial or industrial kitchens such as those in restaurants, hotels, and food manufacturing plants.

These traps are essential to prevent oil and fats from entering the sewage system, which can cause blockages and overflows.

Typically installed beneath sinks or outside buildings, grease traps act as tanks that capture oil, fats, and food waste before the wastewater is released into the drainage system.