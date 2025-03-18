KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed his condolences over the passing of eight humanitarian workers from the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), who were killed in a brutal airstrike in Gaza.

Saddened by the tragic incident, he described their loss as a significant blow not only to MAPIM but also to all those fighting for justice and humanity.

“They were humanitarian heroes who tirelessly dedicated themselves to helping our oppressed brothers and sisters.

“I strongly condemn this inhumane attack and urge the international community not to remain silent in the face of the ongoing atrocities in Gaza,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid also called on Muslims and Malaysians to offer prayers, stand in solidarity, and support the Palestinian cause in any way possible.

“May the souls of these martyrs be blessed and placed among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he added.

Yesterday, MAPIM chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed that the eight Palestinian workers were martyred in an attack at 1.30pm (local time) in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, last Saturday.

The airstrike occurred while they were setting up tents to shelter families displaced by continuous assaults from the Zionist regime.

The victims have been identified as Mahmoud Yahya Al-Sarraj, Bilal Hossam Oqeila, Mahmoud Samir Oselim, Mahmoud Khaled Oselim, Mohammed Al-Ghafeer, Hazem Ghareeb, Bilal Abu Matar, and Ahmad Hamad.