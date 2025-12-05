KUALA LUMPUR: The Deputy Prime Ministers and Cabinet Ministers today extended Wesak Day greetings to all Buddhists in the country, while calling on Malaysians to continue nurturing unity and mutual respect.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a Facebook post, said Malaysia’s unique identity lies in its celebration of cultural and traditional diversity, a shared strength that must be preserved and protected.

“Malaysia continues to stand as an example of a nation that embraces cultural and traditional diversity in the spirit of mutual respect and harmonious living. May this year’s Wesak Day celebration hold special meaning for all who observe it,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, in his Wesak Day message, urged Malaysians to continue embracing the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, which upholds the values of respect, compassion and the celebration of diversity.

“May the bonds of unity, brotherhood and tolerance among all Malaysians be further strengthened. Let us continue to celebrate unity in diversity for the sake of our beloved nation,” he said in a Facebook post.

Fadillah also expressed hope that the Wesak Day celebration would bring renewed light to those observing it and help further strengthen unity among Malaysia’s multiracial society.

Buddhists in Malaysia today celebrate Wesak Day to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and passing of Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism.

It is a public holiday and traditionally marked by devotees gathering at Buddhist temples for religious chanting and processions featuring Buddha icons, symbolising purity and spiritual reflection.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office also extended Wesak Day greetings in a statement on Facebook.

“May the spirit of Wesak, which emphasises compassion, wisdom and moderation, continue to nurture values that support the development of a Malaysia MADANI and foster a cultured, harmonious and respectful society,” the post read.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also took the opportunity to extend Wesak Day greetings to all Buddhists, wishing them a life filled with love, wisdom and universal kindness.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed hope that the celebration would serve as a meaningful occasion to strengthen the spirit of unity, harmony and mutual respect among Malaysia’s multiracial and multi-religious society.

“Let us continue to nurture the values of compassion, gratitude and tolerance for the well-being of all. Wishing everyone a meaningful Wesak Day,” she said in a Facebook post.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also called on Malaysians of all backgrounds to continue fostering unity, mutual respect and the appreciation of diversity as a shared strength.

“May this Wesak celebration bring peace of mind, reinforce harmony and ignite a spirit of togetherness in building a more peaceful and prosperous Malaysia,” he said in his Facebook message.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu called on all Malaysians to uphold the values of humanity, compassion and respect in all aspects of life, including in the agricultural sector, which plays a vital role in ensuring national food security.

“Our farmers, breeders and fishermen play a significant role in safeguarding the well-being of the people. National unity is equally important in supporting and advancing this sector for a sustainable future.

“Let us continue to show respect, understanding and cooperation in building a peaceful, just and prosperous Malaysia for all,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said expressed hope that Wesak Day would be celebrated in a spirit of prosperity, happiness and harmony, reflecting the unity of Malaysia’s multiracial and multi-religious society.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali also conveyed his wishes, hoping the celebration brings peace, calm and further strengthens unity and harmony among Malaysians of all backgrounds.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir urged Malaysians to continue nurturing harmony, mutual respect and unity.

“Wishing a meaningful Wesak Day to all Malaysian Buddhists. May this special day bring peace, joy, and happiness to everyone celebrating,” he said in a Facebook post.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi expressed hope that the light of wisdom and compassion would continue to guide people’s lives in the spirit of unity and harmony.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo also extended his well wishes, hoping the celebration brings peace, happiness and well-being to all who observe it.