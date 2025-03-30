KUALA LUMPUR: The people are encouraged to embrace the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, which emphasises love, harmony, and unity in celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow.

In his Aidilfitri message, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that strong unity is the pulse of national development.

“Let us nurture love, weave harmony, and strengthen unity, which are the pillars of our nation’s progress.

“On this blessed occasion of Syawal, my family and I wish everyone ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri,‘ and we seek forgiveness for any shortcomings. May this Syawal bring light, happiness, blessings, and peace to us all,“ he shared on Facebook today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Minister said his ministry remains committed to ensuring that no one, particularly those in rural areas, is left behind in the country’s development.

“KKDW will continue to serve by bridging development gaps, enlightening rural areas with knowledge, and empowering the people’s economy,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid said he is also grateful to frontline workers who continue to work tirelessly for the people’s well-being, especially during the festive season.

He urged travellers returning to their hometowns to exercise caution on the road, prioritise safety, and take care of themselves for the well-being of their families and communities.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook posting, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the essence of Aidilfitri goes beyond celebration - it strengthens bonds of kinship, fosters moderation, and reminds people to care for the less fortunate.

“The lessons from the holy month should be upheld at all times and not be limited to Ramadan alone. We are encouraged to remain steadfast and practise moderation in all matters, especially while celebrating Aidilfitri,“ he said.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, added that Ramadan taught Muslims patience, generosity, and kindness towards others.

“Thus, may we continue these good practices in the coming months and make them a lasting virtue,“ he said.