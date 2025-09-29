DPP in drug possession case temporarily assigned to AGC pool

KOTA BHARU: Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed the deputy public prosecutor arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of drug possession has been temporarily assigned to the Attorney General’s Chambers pool of DPPs.

He stated the officer has been relieved of all duties while awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation and drug test results.

Mohd Dusuki addressed the media after attending the the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V’s 56th birthday at Istana Balai Besar.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed last Wednesday that a DPP who had just reported for duty the previous week was arrested by police on September 23 for drug possession.

According to MACC the officer was detained at his residence where police discovered illicit substances suspected to be drugs during a search. – Bernama