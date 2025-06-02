Dr Mahathir’s X account hacked, promoting cryptocurrency

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official X (formerly known as Twitter), has reportedly been hacked.

His office took to the official Facebook account on yesterday (Feb 5) to share that they are currently working on recovering his X account, @chedetofficial.

“The official Twitter (X) account of Tun Dr Mahathir (@chedetofficial) has been hacked. We are currently working to recover the account. Thank you.”

Malaysian netizens also shared their surprise online after a post shared on Mahathir’s X account said Malaysia’s official cryptocurrency “$MALAYSIA” is now live on Solana.

A quick check revealed that that the post has since been removed.

