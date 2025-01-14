FORMER prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad showcased his witty, sarcastic nature having recently gone viral again, following a video of the statesman “searching for his purported billions”.

In an 86-second video posted on Instagram, yesterday, the 99-year-old is shown searching in various places around his residence for the RM3 billion which was alleged by certain quarters to be under his possession.

Dr Mahathir looks under his sofa and behind his TV set before heading to a bedroom where he takes a peak under the bed.

As he continued searching, Dr Mahathir says that he has been looking for the money for two years but has yet to discover it.

“Looking for RM3bil which was supposed to be with me. But it still can’t be found,“ he says in the video.

Additionally, in the video, Dr Mahathir also agreed to a suggestion by an unknown individual that the money might be in Switzerland

“Let’s go to Switzerland, the banks there could have the money,“ he added.

The nonagenarian’s actions in the video can be interpreted as a riposte to his critics and political opponents who had alleged that he had racked up billions of ringgit during his term as prime minister.

