Dr Maza files RM10m defamation suit against GISBH

KUALA LUMPUR: Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has filed a RM10 million lawsuit against GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) for alleged defamation during a press conference in August.

Dr Mohd Asri, better known as Dr Maza, filed the defamation suit at the Shah Alam High Court on Oct 1 through legal firm Tetuan Faizal Rahman & Co, naming GISBH and its Deputy Director of Administration, Mokhtar Tajuddin, as the first and second defendants.

According to the statement of claim, obtained by the media today, Dr Mohd Asri alleges that GISBH published defamatory statements against him via a post on their official Facebook account, “GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd,” accompanied by a publicly viewable poster.

The plaintiff asserts that the press conference held on Aug 29 implied that he had defamed GISBH, disseminated false statements, and created a negative perception of the company.

Additionally, Dr Mohd Asri claims that GISBH had issued him a notice of demand on Aug 24, requiring him to issue an apology within seven days to clear GISBH’s name, which he contends also carried defamatory implications.

ALSO READ: Perlis Mufti sues Facebook account holder for alleged GISBH related defamatory statements

Dr Mohd Asri claimed that the notice suggested that he had accused GISBH without proper investigation and made baseless claims.

He further contended that the defamatory posts were published with the intent to damage his reputation and create a negative public perception of him.

Dr Mohd Asri added that the defamatory posts humiliated him and tarnished his dignity and image as a mufti, academic, and preacher in Malaysia.

As such, he is seeking aggravated and exemplary damages amounting to RM10 million, along with general damages, costs, interest, and other relief deemed fit by the court.

The plaintiff also demands that the defendants draft an apology within 14 days of the court’s judgment and publish it in newspapers, including Utusan Malaysia, Sinar Harian, Berita Harian, New Straits Times, and on their Facebook page for 30 days.

ALSO READ: IGP denies allegations of senior officers’ involvement with GISBH

Additionally, the plaintiff requests that the defendants delete all defamatory statements from their websites and social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Blogspot, TikTok, and Instagram, and cease publishing any further defamatory statements directly or indirectly.

On Oct 10, Dr Mohd Asri also filed a separate defamation lawsuit against a Facebook account owner for allegedly publishing defamatory statements linking him to GISBH.