Perlis Mufti sues Facebook account holder for alleged GISBH related defamatory statements

KUALA LUMPUR: Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr. Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has filed a lawsuit against a Facebook account holder for allegedly publishing several defamatory statements linking him to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Mohd Asri, also known as Dr. Maza, filed the defamation suit at the High Court on Oct 10 through Messrs Faizal Rahman & Co., naming Mohd Nawawi Abdul Razak as the defendant.

The case management is scheduled for Nov 11 via e-review before High Court deputy registrar Ong Yen Li.

In his statement of claim, Mohd Asri, who is also a lecturer, alleged that Mohd Nawawi published four defamatory statements on Facebook under the name Mohd Nawawi Abd Razak on Sept 20, which were accessible to the general public.

The plaintiff claimed that these defamatory statements imply that he is part of the leadership or a supporter of the GISBH movement, has close ties to the organisation, and allows superstitious practices to be carried out in exchange for rewards from GISBH.

Mohd Asri also alleged that the publication of the defamatory statements was intended to insult him and was false, aimed at creating a negative perception of him in the eyes of the public.

He claimed that the defendant’s act of linking him to GISBH, which is widely known to hold beliefs or teachings containing heretical elements, implies that he supports or is involved in activities contrary to Islam.

He is seeking RM10 million in damages, including aggravated damages and exemplary damages, general damages, costs, interest, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

He is also seeking a written apology within 14 days from the date of judgment, to be published in several newspapers, including Utusan Malaysia, Sinar Harian, Berita Harian, and New Straits Times, as well as on the defendant’s Facebook page for 30 days.

Additionally, he is seeking the removal of defamatory statements from all websites and social media platforms under the defendant’s control, including Facebook, Twitter, Blogspot, TikTok, and Instagram.

Mohd Asri is further requesting that the defendant, whether directly or indirectly through employees or agents, be prohibited from making such defamatory statements on all websites and related social media platforms.