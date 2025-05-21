Dr Ravigadevi becomes first Malaysian elected to Royal Society

KUALA LUMPUR: A Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, Dr Ravigadevi Sambanthamurthi, has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society, making her the first Malaysian scientist at the world’s oldest and most prestigious scientific academy.

It also marks a historic milestone for the country.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), in a statement today, said Ravigadevi will be officially inducted into the Society in London on July 11, 2025, where she will sign the Royal Society’s historic Charter Book, a record that bears the signatures of scientific luminaries spanning more than three centuries.

A pioneering biotechnologist, Ravigadevi was appointed a Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) in 2010 and is currently the Chair of the Biological, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Discipline.

She is also a Fellow of the World Academy of Sciences and a former Director of the Advanced Biotechnology and Breeding Centre at the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), where she led transformative research in oil palm biochemistry and genomics.

“Her innovations have had a global impact, particularly in improving yield, resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.

“One of her most significant achievements was leading the team that decoded the oil palm genome, a major scientific breakthrough published in the prestigious journal Nature. This led to the discovery of the SHELL gene, which plays a key role in determining oil yield,” the statement read.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang, lauded the achievement, saying that Ravigadevi’s election as the first Malaysian Fellow of the Royal Society marks a proud moment for the nation.

“This recognition is not only a personal triumph but also a symbol of what Malaysia stands for under the Malaysia MADANI framework, a nation that uplifts prosperity through knowledge and champions sustainability through innovation.

“MOSTI will continue to build an ecosystem that nurtures excellence, accelerates impact and positions Malaysia as a respected contributor to global science,” he said.

In response to the honour, Ravigadevi said the recognition was not a personal achievement, but a tribute to the exceptional teams she had the privilege of working with.

“Scientific progress is never the work of one individual. It is the product of shared vision, dedication, and collaboration. The vibrant research ecosystem at MPOB and our committed collaborators made all of this possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, ASM President Academician Datuk Dr Tengku Mohd Azzman Shariffadeen FASc said the inclusion of a Malaysian in the prestigious fellowship signals the increasing impact of Malaysia’s scientific contributions globally.

“More importantly, Dr Ravigadevi’s research has advanced scientific understanding and brought tangible societal benefits,” he said.

Founded in 1660, the Royal Society counts among its Fellows many of history’s most influential scientists, including Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, and Stephen Hawking.

For 2025, more than 90 individuals from countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, China and Switzerland have been selected as Fellows of the Royal Society.