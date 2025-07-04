SEPANG: The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged the founder of The Sky Clinic, Dr Roland Victor, on a charge of making and initiating the transmission of offensive videos about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman ordered the doctor to be freed after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I have examined the evidence by the prosecution and the defence. I do not see what Dr Roland said as being slanderous.

“There is also no evidence, either from the prosecution or defence witnesses, through cross-examination and so on, stating that what Dr Roland said was untrue or slanderous.

“Therefore, I conclude that the prosecution has failed to establish the case beyond reasonable doubt,“ he said.

On July 5, 2021, Dr Roland was charged with making and initiating the transmission of the offensive video with intent to annoy others using the Facebook profile page “The KL Sky Clinic” at 10.30 pm on Feb 7, 2021.

He was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, and can be further fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Saifuddin Rafiee while Dr Roland was represented by lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal.