Dr Wan Azizah hands over 65 cows for Aidiladha sacrifice in Bandar Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: Bandar Tun Razak member of parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today handed over 65 cows for the sacrificial ritual in conjunction with the upcoming Aidiladha celebration.

The cows were distributed to representatives of residents’ associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), surau and mosques within the parliamentary constituency.

Dr Wan Azizah expressed her gratitude to all parties who generously sponsored the cows for Aidiladha sacrifice, as it is not only an act of worship but would also benefit the community.

“Through the distribution of qurban (sacrificial) meat to the poor and the needy, we can strengthen communal ties and ensure that no one is left out from the blessings bestowed by Allah,” she said at the handover ceremony held at Masjid Zaid Bin Thabit, Desa Tun Razak, here today.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Advisory Board member, Hayatul Kamil Termudi.