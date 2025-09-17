Dr Wan Azizah urges wise tech use, warns against AI hallucinations

PUTRAJAYA: The younger generation must remain cautious about digital technology and artificial intelligence’s potential negative impacts when used irresponsibly.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail emphasised that emerging challenges like deepfake technology could facilitate slander if misused improperly.

She urged everyone to adopt wise, ethical and responsible approaches when engaging with technological tools during her media address.

Dr Wan Azizah officially opened the 2025 National-Level Jade Camp organised by the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia here today.

The event was attended by PPPM Commission chairman Datuk Yeoh Soo Keng and Civil Defence Force chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed.

Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud also joined the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Dr Wan Azizah highlighted that while AI can provide information on various subjects including religion, verification from authoritative sources remains essential.

She stressed the importance of avoiding confusion caused by AI hallucinations through proper fact-checking procedures.

The Prime Minister’s wife advised holding fast to truth while rejecting falsehoods in all technological engagements.

She described AI as merely a tool for supporting human development and progress rather than an ultimate authority.

Dr Wan Azizah specifically addressed Girl Guides members regarding their digital technology and AI usage responsibilities.

She noted that internet advancements and social media platforms should serve as learning and innovation instruments.

These technological tools require proper control mechanisms to prevent potential harm to users.

She encouraged learning how AI could assist studies, simplify tasks and foster innovative thinking among young people.

Dr Wan Azizah cautioned against over-reliance on artificial intelligence systems for critical decision-making.

She simultaneously warned the younger generation about cyber fraud dangers involving scammers and dark web risks.

Dr Wan Azizah recommended using social media platforms for positive content sharing and inspirational messaging.

She emphasised maintaining proper etiquette while remaining vigilant against cybersecurity threats online.

The PPPM president advised against sharing excessive personal information or spreading unverified content.

Regarding the JADE Camp, she connected the Girl Guides’ community service spirit with this year’s National Day theme.

She noted how participants from diverse backgrounds would learn teamwork and cooperation during the camp.

Dr Wan Azizah described this intercultural interaction as reflecting Malaysia’s rich diversity and harmony.

She expressed hope that children would appreciate unity as the nation’s fundamental strength.

The three-day camp features participation from 1,000 Girl Guides representing 18 nationwide branches.

This national programme enables comprehensive participation despite geographical challenges across Malaysia.

It connects members with international programmes under the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

The camp serves as a leadership development platform focused on Sustainable Development Goals.

PPPM has operated for over 109 years as an empowerment platform for young Malaysian women.

The association produces generations of resilient and disciplined women capable of leadership roles. – Bernama