Advancecon accepts RM66.9mvcontract for works on Southern Ibrahim Technopolis

PETALING JAYA: Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of earthworks and civil engineering services provider Advancecon Holdings Bhd, has accepted a letter of acceptance from JLG Technopark Sdn Bhd for the construction and completion of earthworks and ancillary works for Package 1, Phase 1, of Southern Ibrahim Technopolis (Ibtec) in Kulai, Johor, valued at RM66.9 million.

Ibtec is a flagship 7,290-acre township development located in Sedenak, Johor, designated in 2021 as the sixth flagship zone (Zone F) of Iskandar Malaysia. The development has been planned as a major circular city within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The latest win strengthens Advancecon’s footprint in Johor, where the group is steadily building a reputation as a trusted earthworks and civil engineering partner. The project also represents an opportunity for Advancecon to participate in the early development stages of one of Malaysia’s most ambitious township and economic zone initiatives.

Group CEO Datuk Phum Ang Kia commented, “We are proud to contribute to the groundwork of Ibtec, a strategic township within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone that symbolises Johor’s growth aspirations. This project not only enhances our presence in Johor but also aligns with our commitment to building infrastructure that supports long-term economic development, sustainability, and connectivity.”

Looking ahead, Advancecon said it remains committed to leveraging its core competencies in earthworks, quarry, construction, and renewable energy to position itself as a partner of choice in Malaysia’s fast-growing infrastructure and township development landscape.