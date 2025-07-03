Dr Zaliha, Fahmi among 32 recipients of FT awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil are among 32 people bestowed Federal Territory awards, decorations and medals in conjunction with Federal Territory Day.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia graced the investiture ceremony at the Balairong Seri, Istana Negara here today.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia also attended the event.

Dr Zaliha and Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Noridah Abdul Rahim, who were presented the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) which carries the title Datuk Seri, headed the list of recipients.

Fahmi was among the nine individuals who received the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW), which carries the title Datuk.

The other recipients of the PMW award were Lembaga Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman, Education director-general Azman Adnan, Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz and Istana Negara legal adviser Zulharry Abdul Rashid.

The King presented the Darjah Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW) to six people, the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW) to five, the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) to four and the Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW) medal to six.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Cabinet ministers were also present at the investiture ceremony, which lasted about an hour.

In her speech, Dr Zaliha expressed gratitude for Sultan Ibrahim’s consent in bestowing the awards upon 32 individuals.

“Indeed, His Majesty’s guidance and wisdom will continue to be a guiding principle for all of us,” she said, while also praying for his well-being and that of the royal family.