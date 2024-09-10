Dr Zaliha in talks with mayor for KL-Hangzhou smart co-operation as twin cities

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said she held discussions with the Mayor of Hangzhou (China) Yao Gaoyuan today to strengthen ‘twin cities’ cooperation between Kuala Lumpur and Hangzhou.

Dr Zaliha, who is on a six-day official visit to China starting yesterday, said the discussion was an extension of the KL20 Summit 2024 initiative in April where the two cities signed a ‘Letter of Intent’ to collaborate on KL20 projects focused on smart city technology and innovation.

“I also emphasised Kuala Lumpur’s willingness to establish strategic cooperation that can bring mutual benefits. I have extended an invitation to Mayor Yao to visit Kuala Lumpur to further strengthen the bond between these two dynamic cities,“ she said on X today.

Dr Zaliha said she also told Yao about Kuala Lumpur’s interest in strengthening economic ties and exploring potential investment opportunities with Hangzhou for mutual benefit.

“Hopefully, this will give us the opportunity to share best practices in urban development and innovation,“ she said.

In the message on X, Dr Zaliha also shared the good news delivered by Yao following the achievement of Hangzhou being chosen as the ‘Most Friendly City’ by the Chinese government.

“This afternoon, Mayor Yao, held a lunch for our delegation... The laksa meal (during lunch) symbolised the cultural exchange and close relationship between Kuala Lumpur and Hangzhou,“ she said.