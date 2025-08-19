Dr Zaliha urges secure Jalur Gemilang display for public safety

PUTRAJAYA: The public has been urged to securely display the Jalur Gemilang, especially on vehicles, to avoid potential safety hazards.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa emphasised public safety as a priority during National Day celebrations.

“I advise that when displaying the Jalur Gemilang, particularly on vehicles, it must be firmly affixed - not just out of respect for the flag, but also to ensure public safety,” she said.

She warned that loosely attached flags could strike other vehicles or obstruct drivers’ views, creating road hazards.

Dr Zaliha spoke after officiating the handover and installation of Jalur Gemilang on official vehicles at Menara Seri Wilayah.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud was also present at the event.

Dr Zaliha highlighted that hoisting the Jalur Gemilang symbolises unity among Malaysians beyond race and religion.

“It reflects the identity of Malaysians, who always cherish the blessings of independence and the nation’s prosperity,” she added.

She expressed hope that this spirit would strengthen efforts towards a more prosperous and harmonious Malaysia.

A total of 25 official vehicles from various agencies participated in today’s flag installation event.

These included vehicles from the Federal Territories Department, the Office of the Director of Land and Mines, and the Civil Defence Force.

Additionally, 700 flags were distributed this morning as part of the campaign.

Dr Zaliha noted the encouraging response to this year’s National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign.

The campaign, themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’, was launched on July 27 in Muar, Johor.

“In the Federal Territories alone, more than 70,000 Jalur Gemilangs have been flown across Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan,” she said.

The flags adorn protocol roads, public areas, residential zones, and government vehicles.

She encouraged Federal Territories residents to display the Jalur Gemilang at homes and workplaces to foster patriotism. - Bernama