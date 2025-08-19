Fortune struck at the Magnum 4D outlet in Jalan Meru, Klang, when a lucky Magnum 4D Jackpot player walked away with a staggering RM16,973,232 on Aug 16.

“Last Saturday, a new millionaire was born in Jalan Meru, Klang, when a Magnum 4D Jackpot 1 player took home an unbelievable RM16,973,232!” Magnum 4D shared in a Facebook post.

The life-changing win, believed to be among the biggest Magnum 4D stories of the year, has made Jalan Meru the talk of the town.

From a single ticket to millions overnight, the winner’s story has sparked plenty of excitement online. Netizens quickly flooded the comments section to share their reactions:

“Congratulations,” wrote Maikin Gamin.

“Klang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur all easy win. Really amazing,” added Lim Swlim.

The jackpot win has Malaysians buzzing, with many playfully manifesting their own lucky break.

It has yet to be determined if the winner has collected his prize money.