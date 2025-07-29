Dramatic river chase in Kuantan as three suspects arrested in drug raid

KUANTAN: Three men suspected of drug abuse attempted a daring escape by jumping into Sungai Belat during a raid under Ops Guardian today.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Pahang, led by Deputy Director of Operations Maritime Captain Mohd Marmizi Md Nor, conducted the joint operation with seven other enforcement agencies.

The dramatic chase unfolded around 10 am when authorities inspected fishing boats and targeted hotspots, including a jetty in Sungai Kuantan.

“Two men hid under the jetty while another swam away, but all three were eventually arrested,“ said Mohd Marmizi.

The suspects, aged between 40 and 50, were detained on suspicion of drug-related offences.

Ops Guardian, a two-day operation ending tomorrow, focuses on monitoring the Sungai Kuantan estuary and Kuantan Port for legal violations.

This marks the first collaboration between MMEA and seven other agencies in such an operation. – Bernama