KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said any drone operation without a permit is prohibited during the ASEAN Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) on May 26 and 27.

Its Chief Executive Officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the restrictions or ban on operating drones without a permit remain as per the existing regulations under Section 4 of the Civil Aviation Act 1969 (Act 3), Regulation 98, Regulations 140-144, the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 and the Civil Aviation Directives (CADs).

“A drone no-fly zone is different from an aircraft no-fly zone, which means any drone operation in the area around KLCC or at any location must first obtain a permit,” he said when contacted today.

He said CAAM always works closely with security agencies, including the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RUAF) for monitoring, controlling and coordinating flight activities involving elements of public safety and order.

“CAAM also collaborates with other government agencies such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) for any drone flight activities in the country.

“This collaboration is important not only in the context of airspace control, but also to ensure that every flight operating in Malaysia complies with the stipulated safety regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Norazman said the location of the ASEAN Summit at KLCC is not included in the no-fly zone for aircraft.

“Any restrictions or bans on permanent aircraft flights in the area have been gazetted and officially announced through Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) documents and notices to pilots (NOTAM),” he said.