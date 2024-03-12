Drop in number of flood victims in eight states this morning

KUALA LUMPUR:The number of flood victims in the eight affected states has dropped to 94,636 people this morning compared to 99,823 people last night, while the death toll due to the floods remains at seven people.

In KELANTAN, the number dropped to 57,790 people at 164 relief centres (PPS) this morning, from 62,507 people last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, the Pasir Mas district recorded the highest number of victims, totalling 28,029 people, followed by Tumpat (21,082), Bachok (2,699), Kuala Krai (2,476), Kota Bharu (1,067), Pasir Puteh (1,053), Machang (957) and Tanah Merah (427).

Based on the infobanjir.water.gov.my, the water in Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang and in Tumpat has exceeded the danger level, but receding, recording a reading of 10.21 metres and 3.93 metres, respectively, this morning.

The situation in TERENGGANU is also reported to have slightly improved with 25,907 people at 142 PPS at 8 am today, from 26,693 people last night.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretariat, Dungun is the worst affected district, with 7,928 flood victims, followed by Kuala Nerus (6,781), Besut (4,362), Kuala Terengganu (3,896), Hulu Terengganu (1,069), Setiu (706), Marang (685) and Kemaman (480).

Based on a report by the State Drainage and Irrigation Department, two flood measuring stations in Kuala Nerus, namely Sungai Nerus in Kampung Jeram and Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting recorded a reading of 4.23 metres and 4.08 metres, respectively, which is above the danger level.

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, there is a slight increase in the number of flood victims, with 7,206 people at 42 PPS as of 8 am today compared to 7,143 people last night.

According to the Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, Kota Setar recorded the highest number of flood victims, totalling 4,168 people from 1,258 families.

In Kubang Pasu, there are 1,936 flood victims involving 609 families, Pokok Sena (567 people from 167 families), Padang Terap (309 people from 88 families) and Sik (226 people from 63 families), he said in a statement.

Based on JKM’s InfoBencana application, the number of flood victims in PAHANG continues to increase with 1,855 people at 22 PPS this morning, from 1,745 people last night.

They comprised 1,829 people at 20 PPS in Raub, while the remaining are at two PPS in Jerantut and Lipis, each accommodating 13 people.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims increased to 1,056 people at 19 PPS in the Segamat and Tangkak districts as of 8 am today, from 924 people last night, according to the State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

There is also a slight increase in the number of flood evacuees in PERAK, with 618 people at nine PPS from 607 people last night.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the number of flood evacuees in MELAKA, with 161 people still at two PPS and also in PERLIS which recorded 43 people at one PPS.