PM Anwar invites Thai PM Anutin to visit Malaysia to strengthen ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has formally invited Thailand’s new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to visit Malaysia following his official assumption of duties.

Anwar extended the invitation during a telephone conversation with his Thai counterpart earlier today.

The proposed visit represents a significant effort to reinforce the close relationship between these neighbouring nations.

Both leaders also discussed recent developments along the Thailand-Cambodia border during their discussion.

Anwar emphasised the critical importance of maintaining peace and preventing differences from escalating into unnecessary tensions.

He further advocated for resolving any emerging issues through diplomatic channels at the negotiation table.

The Prime Minister specifically referenced the Joint Border Committee meetings as an appropriate forum for such discussions.

Malaysia firmly believes that dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual understanding provide the optimal path toward regional peace and stability.

Anutin, who leads the Bhumjaithai Party, officially became Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister on September 7 after receiving royal approval.

His appointment marks a new chapter in Thailand’s political leadership landscape. – Bernama