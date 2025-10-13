Ampang Sri Petaling LRT line disruption between Hang Tuah Pudu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Light Rail Transit service on the Ampang and Sri Petaling Line is experiencing a technical disruption between the Hang Tuah and Pudu stations.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, the operator of Rapid KL rail services, confirmed that repair works are currently underway.

Alternative train services have been activated to ensure passengers can continue their journeys.

The alternative train services involve trains from Sentul Timur turning back at Pudu station.

Trains from Putra Heights and Ampang are turning back at Chan Sow Lin station.

Shuttle trains are also operating between Chan Sow Lin and Pudu stations.

Rapid Rail apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

The operator also expressed appreciation to passengers for their patience and cooperation. – Bernama