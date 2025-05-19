PUTRAJAYA: Drug abuse in Malaysia has reached a critical level and now poses a serious threat to public safety, economic stability and the country’s social structure, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid.

Citing the latest data, he said there are 192,857 drug users and addicts in the country, with 61 per cent of them aged between 15 and 39 as of 2024.

“Of this number, 96 per cent are male, driven largely by peer influence and curiosity,” he said in a statement after chairing the Cabinet Committee on Eradicating Drug Abuse today.

Ahmad Zahid said Kelantan recorded the highest rate of drug abuse with 1,130 users per 100,000 population, followed by Terengganu (974), Perlis (965), and Kedah (898).

To address the growing problem and increasingly complex challenges, he said the committee today approved the Anti-Drug Communication Plan 2025–2027, which adopts a comprehensive and targeted approach.

He said the plan focuses on promoting behavioural change, increasing awareness, and delivering accurate information through coordinated efforts across multiple agencies — towards a national anti-drug movement.

To enhance treatment and rehabilitation efforts, the Drug Assessment Centre (DAC) under the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) has adopted a Single Point Entry approach to expedite screening and intervention for detainees without waiting for pathology results.

“As of April 5, a total of 261 detainees had undergone evaluation at the DAC in Kuala Muda, Kedah,” he said.

He also highlighted new concerns involving mushroom-flavoured vape products found to contain psychoactive substances such as psilocybin and psilocin, based on findings by the National Poison Centre.

“These substances pose a serious risk to children and youth and require immediate and more aggressive enforcement action,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also announced that the Home Ministry will utilise the Crime Data Network Analysis system to better track drug-related crime patterns and help develop more focused and effective strategies.

He stressed that the government remains firm in implementing the National Drug Policy, which covers prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and enforcement.

“The fight against drugs is a shared responsibility that requires active involvement from all levels of society — including the public and civil society groups.

“To protect future generations from the threat of drugs, we will remain steadfast and uncompromising in this fight against the nation’s number one enemy,” he added.