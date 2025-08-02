Melaka intensifies crackdown on illegal cigarette sales and smoking offences

MELAKA: A total of 3,156 notices with fines amounting to RM176,350 have been issued for offences under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) in Melaka since its enforcement began last October.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the Melaka Health Department conducted 701 operations, inspecting 28,980 premises to curb smoking-related violations.

Offences included smoking in prohibited areas, minors smoking, and failure to display no-smoking signs.

“Enforcement has prioritised eateries, food stalls, and hawker centres, with ongoing operations targeting illegal sales and promotions of tobacco products,” Ngwe said after the “Safe Lungs Operation” in Duyong.

During the latest operation, 10 food premises were inspected, resulting in six offence notices worth RM1,500. Two traders were fined RM40,000 for selling cigarettes below legal prices.

Authorities also seized 450 smuggled cigarette packs worth RM3,055.50, suspected to be sold cheaply to students.

The operation involved 40 officers from the Health Department, Customs, police, and the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board. - Bernama