KOTA BHARU: Drug seizures in Kelantan have dropped by nearly 60 per cent following the closure of illegal bases along the Kelantan-Thailand border on Dec 1, 2024, according to state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

Despite a rise in drug addict arrests, he attributed the disruption of the drug flow into the region to the success of tighter border controls and the enforcement of the Restricted Areas and Prohibited Places Act 1959, which enables targeted monitoring in high-risk areas.

He revealed that drug seizures in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to RM2.23 million compared to RM5.82 million in the same period last year.

“This means we’ve reduced the value of seized drugs by RM3.05 million. While arrests of drug addicts have risen, the volume of drugs entering the state has significantly dropped,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) today.

However, he warned of a new challenge where syndicates attempt to smuggle drugs via sea routes in Kuala Besar and Kuala Tapai.

“Police are working with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to address this growing threat,” he noted.

The police chief thanked all security agencies for their efforts and urged the public to continue supporting anti-drug initiatives for the state’s safety.